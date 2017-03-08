Director Of 'Domanovichi-Agro' Stole ...

Director Of 'Domanovichi-Agro' Stole Meat At $ 680 Thousand

The director of the enterprise, in collusion with one of the businessmen traded products of the agro-industrial complex using fake documents. The Investigative Committee is investigating the criminal case of theft of property of the agricultural enterprise Domanovichi-Agro in Kalinkavichy district.

Chicago, IL

