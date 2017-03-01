Diplomatic Relations Between Belarus And Poland Established 25 Years Ago
March 2, 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and Belarus. The archive of the Polish Foreign Ministry will present historical documents and photos dedicated to the event, novychas.by writes.
