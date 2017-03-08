Debates on the Situation in Belarus t...

Debates on the Situation in Belarus to Be Held in Warsaw

Charter97

The event takes place at 18:30 at the University of Warsaw, room 200 ZSS . Debates between the leader of the European Belarus civil campaign, former Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Andrei Sannikov and former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Pawel Kowal are organized by a Circle of Young Diplomats of the Warsaw University.

Chicago, IL

