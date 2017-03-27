British Journalist Describes How Bela...

British Journalist Describes How Belarusian Police Abused Him

13 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

British journalist Philip Warwick , who came to Minsk for several days from the war-struck Donbas, preferred to return there as soon as possible after falling into the hands of the Belarusian militia on Independence Avenue on March 25, belaruspartisan.org writes. Warwick is a photographer and radio journalist.

