Belarussians protest tax on 'parasite...

Belarussians protest tax on 'parasites' despite concessions

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Thousands took to the streets in Belarus over the weekend to protest against a tax on those deemed to be doing too little work, despite government concessions after a first wave of demonstrations. Popularly known as the "tax on social parasites" it slaps a levy of $250 on those who work less than 183 days per year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Sat About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb 20 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,508,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC