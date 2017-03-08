Belarussians protest tax on 'parasites' despite concessions
Thousands took to the streets in Belarus over the weekend to protest against a tax on those deemed to be doing too little work, despite government concessions after a first wave of demonstrations. Popularly known as the "tax on social parasites" it slaps a levy of $250 on those who work less than 183 days per year.
