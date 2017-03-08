Belarussians protest tax on 'parasites' despite concessions
People shout slogans during a protest against increased tariffs for communal services and new taxes, including the tax for those who are not in full-time employment, in the town of Bobruisk, Belarus March 12, 2017. The placards read, 'No to decree, yes to work!' , 'Together we are a force!' Thousands took to the streets in Belarus over the weekend to protest against a tax on those deemed to be doing too little work, despite government concessions after a first wave of demonstrations.
