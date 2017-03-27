Belarusians Are Urged To Help Pinsk Non-Parasites' March Participant
The authorities refuse to accept the care packages for Ihar Sharshun until the "services" of the temporary holding facility are paid. Pinsk resident Ales Ramanovich has told Media Polesie that Ihar Sharshun , a participant of the March of Non-Parasites in Pinsk of March 11, needs help: - The mother of Ihar Sharshun, who is serving 15 days of arrest for the Pinsk rally of March 11, asks for help.
