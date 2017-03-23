Belarusian Opposition Leader Nyaklyaeu Detained Ahead Of Protest Rally
Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Uladzimir Nyaklyaeu has been detained upon arrival in Minsk after talks with Polish government officials in Warsaw. Nyaklyaeu, who has been active in recent protests against a Belarus law on "parasitism," was planning to lead a Dzen Voly protest on March 25 along with Social Democratic leader Mikalay Statkevich.
