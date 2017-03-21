Belarusian Leader Says 20 Foreign-fun...

Belarusian Leader Says 20 Foreign-funded Militants Arrested

14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Belarus' president said Tuesday that about 20 militants have been arrested for seeking to fuel unrest in the ex-Soviet nation, a statement that comes amid mounting social protests. Alexander Lukashenko said the militants were preparing an "armed provocation," adding that they had undergone training in neighboring Ukraine and received money from EU members Poland and Lithuania.

