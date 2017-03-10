Belarus wanted to tax its unemployed ...

Belarus wanted to tax its unemployed 'parasites.' Then the protests started.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Thousands gather for a protest on Feb. 17, 2017, in downtown Minsk, Belarus, against a law that imposes a tax on those without full-time employment. Belarus, run by " Europe's last dictator " Alexander Lukashenko, is one of the most repressive countries in the West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb 20 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC