Belarus: UN expert decries Government's return to mass violence against peaceful protestors
New York, Mar 29 : A United Nations-appointed independent expert on the human rights situation in Belarus has expressed dismay over the Government's return to the policy of violent mass repression against peaceful demonstrators, non-governmental organizations, journalists and political opponents, and is calling on the authorities there to stop harassment and violence.
