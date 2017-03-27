Belarus: UN expert decries Government...

Belarus: UN expert decries Government's return to mass violence against peaceful protestors

14 hrs ago

New York, Mar 29 : A United Nations-appointed independent expert on the human rights situation in Belarus has expressed dismay over the Government's return to the policy of violent mass repression against peaceful demonstrators, non-governmental organizations, journalists and political opponents, and is calling on the authorities there to stop harassment and violence.

Chicago, IL

