Belarus suspends 'parasite' tax after record protests
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday a tax on those not in full-time employment should not be enforced this year, after widespread public opposition to the levy led to the biggest protests in years. Popularly known as the "law against social parasites" it requires those who work less than 183 days per year to pay the government $250 in compensation for lost taxes.
