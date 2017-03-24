Belarus Strongman Vows Harsh Measures...

Belarus Strongman Vows Harsh Measures as Protest Showdown Looms

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened a harsh crackdown on opponents of his rule amid mass arrests of protestors planning what they say may be the largest demonstration for years in the former Soviet republic. "We don't shut anyone's mouth, but one step to the left or to the right away from the law will be stopped in the most severe way possible," Lukashenko said at a meeting with security officials on Thursday ahead of Saturday's planned rally in the capital, Minsk.

