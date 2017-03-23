Belarus raids rights NGO, arrests dozens ahead of rally4 min ago

Belarus raids rights NGO, arrests doz...

Belarus raids rights NGO, arrests dozens ahead of rally

Belarus authorities raided the offices of a prominent rights group today, detaining dozens of people ahead of a planned protest, including foreign rights workers, the group said. Police also detained a leading opposition leader Vladimir Nekliayev as he was returning from Poland, taking him off the train at the border and placing him in a detention facility.

Chicago, IL

