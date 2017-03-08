Belarus President Suspends Collection...

Belarus President Suspends Collection Of 'Parasite' Tax On Jobless People

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka says the collection of a controversial tax on unemployed people will be suspended for one year. Lukashenka said at a government meeting in Minsk on March 9 that a law imposing the tax will not be revoked, but that payments "will not be collected for a year."

Chicago, IL


