Belarus police raid offices of Polish-funded TV

Journalists examine empty tables after Belarusian police conducted a search and confiscated equipment in the office in capital Minsk, Belarus, on Friday, March 31, 2017. The Belsat channel, which is part of Polish public broadcaster TVP, and is aimed at providing an alternative to Belarus' state-controlled television, reported amid the Friday raids that police were seizing equipment at two of its offices in Minsk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.