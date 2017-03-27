Belarus police raid offices of Polish...

Belarus police raid offices of Polish-funded TV

Belarusian Interior Ministry officer films nearby journalists as another carries confiscated equipment to police bus near the office of Belsat channel as they conduct a search in the office in capital Minsk, Belarus, on Friday, March 31, 2017. The Belsat channel, which is part of Polish public broadcaster TVP, and is aimed at providing an alternative to Belarus' state-controlled television, reported amid the Friday raids that police were seizing equipment at two of its offices in Minsk.

Chicago, IL

