Belarus police detain protesters, journalists amid protests

" A Belarusian human rights group says more than 30 activists along with a dozen journalists have been detained by police amid protests in four cities. Sunday's protests in Orsha, Babruysk, Brest and Rahachow were the latest in an unusual wave of demonstrations that have occurred for weeks in the authoritarian country, focusing on a law that fines unemployed people $250 if they don't register with state labor exchanges.

