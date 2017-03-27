Belarus Police Confiscate Equipment Of Independent TV Channel

Belarusian police have searched the headquarters of the popular Belsat TV station, a subsidiary of Poland's Telewizja Polska S.A. The Minsk City Police said on March 31 that computers, audio, and video equipment were confiscated as part of an ongoing preliminary investigation. The probe was triggered by a complaint filed by an individual who owns the right to use the Belsat name for his/her company, it said.

