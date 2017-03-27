Belarus Leader Seeks To Ease Tensions With Armenia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko strongly denied siding with Azerbaijan on Tuesday as he sought to end a bitter row with Armenia sparked by the arrest in Belarus of a Russian-Israeli blogger who has repeatedly visited Nagorno-Karabakh. "We absolutely understand the policies pursued by Armenia's current and former leaderships," Lukashenko told Armenia's outgoing ambassador in Minsk, Armen Khachatrian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Armenian Liberty.