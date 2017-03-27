Belarus Leader Seeks To Ease Tensions...

Belarus Leader Seeks To Ease Tensions With Armenia

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Armenian Liberty

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko strongly denied siding with Azerbaijan on Tuesday as he sought to end a bitter row with Armenia sparked by the arrest in Belarus of a Russian-Israeli blogger who has repeatedly visited Nagorno-Karabakh. "We absolutely understand the policies pursued by Armenia's current and former leaderships," Lukashenko told Armenia's outgoing ambassador in Minsk, Armen Khachatrian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Armenian Liberty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar 11 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC