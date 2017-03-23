Belarus KGB Detains Suspects As State...

Belarus KGB Detains Suspects As State Pushes 'Armed Provocateurs' Claim

State television reports in Belarus say the country's security agency, the KGB, has detained an unspecified number of people suspected of plotting mass disorder. The reports late on March 22 said that members of groups called White Legion and the Patriot club were detained on March 21 and 22. They said the Patriot club has training camps in the eastern cities of Babruysk and Mahilyou.

