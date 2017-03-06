Belarus 2017: listen to the final version of "Historyja majho A3 4yccia"
This is how the song will sound in May from the stage in Kyiv. For the contest song has been re-recorded in the studio in Minsk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb 20
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC