Authorites Fail To Find Artist Who Amended Mural On Minsk-Moscow 'Friendship'
The check upon the fact of the edited mural dedicated to the friendship between Minsk and Moscow in the Belarusian capital has been completed. The authorities have found neither grounds to start a criminal case, not the artist himself.
