At least eight journalists still jailed for reporting on Belarus protests

Belarusian authorities should immediately release all journalists jailed covering protests and should cease obstructing reporters in an effort to keep news of the protests out of media reports, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists , security forces have detained, beaten, or otherwise harassed more than 100 journalists since nationwide protests began in February.

