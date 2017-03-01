Aerial Platform With Workers Falls Du...

Aerial Platform With Workers Falls During Repairs Of Academy Of Public Administration

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

An aerial platform with two workers fell during the works on renovation of the building of the Academy of Public Administration under the aegis of the President of the Republic of Belarus In Minsk . The incident happened on Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb 20 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,507 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC