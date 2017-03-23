A small town in Belarus basks in the ...

A small town in Belarus basks in the publicity of a Trump connection

When President Trump was criticized recently for not reacting quickly enough to incidents of anti-Semitism, his son-in-law Jared Kushner came to the president's defense by telling the story of his own Jewish grandmother's escape from Nazi occupation in the Soviet Union. Rae Kushner fled what is now Belarus through a tunnel dug underneath the Jewish ghetto in the small town of Novogrudok.

