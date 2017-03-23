A small town in Belarus basks in the publicity of a Trump connection
When President Trump was criticized recently for not reacting quickly enough to incidents of anti-Semitism, his son-in-law Jared Kushner came to the president's defense by telling the story of his own Jewish grandmother's escape from Nazi occupation in the Soviet Union. Rae Kushner fled what is now Belarus through a tunnel dug underneath the Jewish ghetto in the small town of Novogrudok.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC