A new face in Belarus' anti-government protests: The poor
" The half-million Belarusians who can't find work in their country's stumbling Soviet-style economy face an array of hard choices: register with the state employment exchange, which will force them to "public work" for a pittance; pay $250 for failure to register; or risk being jailed for taking part in a rising wave of protests against the labor law. Yevgeny Radkevich, a 19-year-old unemployed repairman, chose to protest.
