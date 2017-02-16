Zakharova: Russia takes all possible ...

Zakharova: Russia takes all possible measures to protect Lapshin`s rights

ArmInfo . Russia is taking all possible measures to protect Alexander Lapshin's rights, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Feb 15.    "We keep this issue under constant control.

Chicago, IL

