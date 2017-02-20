What Other Fees Do Authorities Want t...

What Other Fees Do Authorities Want to Impose on Drivers?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

In the end of February the head of Minskobldorstroj Dzyanis Stsyapanau has offered to review the transport tax collection system and include it in the fuel price. He explained it with fact that this scheme was more reasonable - "the more person drives, the more he pays."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb 20 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC