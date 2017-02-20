What Other Fees Do Authorities Want to Impose on Drivers?
In the end of February the head of Minskobldorstroj Dzyanis Stsyapanau has offered to review the transport tax collection system and include it in the fuel price. He explained it with fact that this scheme was more reasonable - "the more person drives, the more he pays."
