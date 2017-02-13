Watch This Beautiful Time-Lapse Video Shot with a Drone in Minsk, Belarus by Artem Pryadko
Artem Pryadko is a Belarusian photographer who has combined two popular forms of image capture into a unique specialty: He is using drones to make stunning time-lapse videos in the skies above his hometown of Minsk, Belarus. "It's a new direction in shooting time-lapses," explains Pryadako, and the results are pretty spectacular as you can see in the video below that he shot during the summer, autumn and fall of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shutterbug.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan 27
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan '17
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC