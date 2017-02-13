Watch This Beautiful Time-Lapse Video...

Watch This Beautiful Time-Lapse Video Shot with a Drone in Minsk, Belarus by Artem Pryadko

Artem Pryadko is a Belarusian photographer who has combined two popular forms of image capture into a unique specialty: He is using drones to make stunning time-lapse videos in the skies above his hometown of Minsk, Belarus. "It's a new direction in shooting time-lapses," explains Pryadako, and the results are pretty spectacular as you can see in the video below that he shot during the summer, autumn and fall of last year.

