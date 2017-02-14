UN warns of civilian casualties in - face to face' fighting in eastern Ukraine

On 1 February 2017, children eat a hot meal at a heated emergency shelter in freezing cold Avdiivka, Ukraine, following intense fighting at the end of January 2017. Photo: UNICEF/Aleksey Filippov 14 February 2017 – Intensified fighting between Government and non-Government forces near densely populated areas in eastern Ukraine is endangering civilians, the senior United Nations humanitarian representative in the country told reporters in Geneva today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.