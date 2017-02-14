UN warns of civilian casualties in - ...

UN warns of civilian casualties in - face to face' fighting in eastern Ukraine

On 1 February 2017, children eat a hot meal at a heated emergency shelter in freezing cold Avdiivka, Ukraine, following intense fighting at the end of January 2017. Photo: UNICEF/Aleksey Filippov 14 February 2017 – Intensified fighting between Government and non-Government forces near densely populated areas in eastern Ukraine is endangering civilians, the senior United Nations humanitarian representative in the country told reporters in Geneva today.

Chicago, IL

