Ukraine's Opposition Bloc seeks Normandy meeting over escalation in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine's Opposition Bloc on Monday asked parliament to initiate a meeting of the four-nation Normandy quartet over the escalating tensions in the war-torn town of Avdeevka in eastern Ukraine. "We intend to request the meeting in the Normandy format because the spike of violence on the frontline and the tragedy in Avdeevka should not be repeated," Yuriy Boyko, the head of the Opposition Bloc, told reporters in Kiev.

