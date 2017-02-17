Ukraine foreign minister not happy with ceasefire talks
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin speaks during a news briefing after the talks on the crisis in eastern Ukraine in Minsk, Belarus, November 29, 2016.
