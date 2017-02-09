U...O U O3 O U OaUSO O2U O U O U OaO O O Uoe Uoeusu O1 U...O U O O ...
Tawazun Economic Council announced today the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the State Military Industrial Committee of the Republic of Belarus. The MOU is in relation to future cooperation in the field of defense with the primary objective of laying a roadmap for cooperation in regards to certain areas of interest to both parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|23 hr
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Mon
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan 27
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC