Triple treat: Eclipse, comet, full moon alla

Skywatchers will enjoy a rare space tripleheader: A penumbral lunar eclipse during the full "snow" moon and also the flyby of a comet. Triple treat: Eclipse, comet, full moon all coming Friday night Skywatchers will enjoy a rare space tripleheader: A penumbral lunar eclipse during the full "snow" moon and also the flyby of a comet.

