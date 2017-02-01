Thousands Of 'Social Parasites' Signa...

Thousands Of 'Social Parasites' Signatures Sent To Lukashenka

22 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The Independent Trade Union of the Radio-Electronic Industry Workers has started submitting electronic and handwritten signatures of the Belarusian citizens against the scandalous decree today. Press-Secretary for the Trade Union Mikalai Herasimenka has told praca-by.info that, according to preliminary information, they have collected about 400 handwritten signatures in Minsk, about 200 - in Mahiliou, about 400 - in Brest region and at least 200 in Homel region, as of February 1. As for the other regions, the calculation is in progress and the data is being clarified.

