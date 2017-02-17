Thousands of Belarussians Take to the...

Thousands of Belarussians Take to the Streets to Protest 'Parasite Law'

4 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

About 2,000 Belarussians staged one of the country's largest protests in recent years on Friday to voice their opposition to a law that imposes a tax on those not in full-time employment. Popularly known as the "law against social parasites" it requires those who work less than 183 days per year to pay the government $250 in compensation for lost taxes.

Chicago, IL

