Thousands of Belarussians Take to the Streets to Protest 'Parasite Law'
About 2,000 Belarussians staged one of the country's largest protests in recent years on Friday to voice their opposition to a law that imposes a tax on those not in full-time employment. Popularly known as the "law against social parasites" it requires those who work less than 183 days per year to pay the government $250 in compensation for lost taxes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|2 hr
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan 27
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan '17
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
