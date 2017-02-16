The Reason I Go To Potest

The Reason I Go To Potest

A couple of days ago, I had a chance to visit the Minsk City Executive Committee for the second time in my life. Together with Uladzimir Niakliayeu and Mikalai Statkevich we warned the city officials that the March of disgruntled Belarusians would take place on 17 February.

