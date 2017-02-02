The Morning Vertical, February 2, 2017

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Kremlin mouthpiece Dmitry Peskov provided a clue as to why fighting has sharply escalated in eastern Ukraine this week. Peskov said the renewed "fighting shows another reason for a swift resumption of a dialogue and cooperation between Russia and the United States."

Chicago, IL

