The Lapshin case: Belarus suspected of trying to destroy Eurasian Economic Community and CSTO

Moskovsky Komsomolets , Russia Feb 9 2017 The Lapshin case: Belarus suspected of trying to destroy Eurasian Economic Community and CSTO; experts comment on dispute between Minsk and Yerevan by Artur Avakov [Groong note: the below was translated from Russian] The scandal over Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, handed over by Belarus to Azerbaijan, has put in question the future of the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization], the Union State, and the Eurasian union. Experts believe that with its actions Minsk is seeking to wreck those organizations.

Chicago, IL

