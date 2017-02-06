Supreme Court of Belarus: Blogger Lapshin to be extradited to Baku

Blogger Alexander Lapshin, who has illegally visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories and entered into criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied territories, will be extradited to Baku. The Supreme Court of Belarus has rejected the complaint filed by the blogger's defendant regarding his extradition to Azerbaijan, the Court told Trend on February 7. Lapshin, who owns multiple citizenships, was detained in Minsk on December 14 at the request of Azerbaijan.

