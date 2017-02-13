Students Attending Preparatory Courses To Be Considered 'Parasites'

"They mean my daughter should quit the university to pay the tax on "social parasitism"? I can't help her to pay it as my salary is 400 Belarusian rubles and I pay for her studies," - the Minsk dweller Iryna says with indignation. Her daughter is a second-year student at the university now, but in 2015 the girl was attending preparatory courses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.