Students Attending Preparatory Course...

Students Attending Preparatory Courses To Be Considered 'Parasites'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

"They mean my daughter should quit the university to pay the tax on "social parasitism"? I can't help her to pay it as my salary is 400 Belarusian rubles and I pay for her studies," - the Minsk dweller Iryna says with indignation. Her daughter is a second-year student at the university now, but in 2015 the girl was attending preparatory courses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan '17 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,715,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC