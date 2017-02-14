Siamashka Urgently Summoned To Moscow For Gas Talks
Vice-PM of Belarus Uladzimir Siamashka who is handling the oil and gas issues with Russia on behalf of Belarus, has taken a flight to Moscow, Chairman of the Bellegprom concern Mikalai Yafimchyk has informed, belaruspartisan.org writes. The final board meeting of the concern took place on Friday, and Siamashka was supposed to represent the government at that meeting.
