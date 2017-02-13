Russia Imposed Control Over Movement ...

Russia Imposed Control Over Movement Of Meat And Milk From Belarus

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Meat and dairy products to be traced from the moment when they cross the border to the moment when they arrive to shops. The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance has announced that it is to establish control over the movement of meat and dairy products from Belarus through Russian territory - from the moment of crossing the border to the store shelves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan '17 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,541 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC