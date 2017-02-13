Russia Imposed Control Over Movement Of Meat And Milk From Belarus
Meat and dairy products to be traced from the moment when they cross the border to the moment when they arrive to shops. The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance has announced that it is to establish control over the movement of meat and dairy products from Belarus through Russian territory - from the moment of crossing the border to the store shelves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan 27
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan '17
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC