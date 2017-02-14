Russia Has Imposed New Restrictions On Import Of Belarusian Products
Rosselkhoznadzor [Russian Federal Service for Veterinarian and Vegetation Sanitary Supervision] said that Belarusian products "bear the risks of African swine fever proliferation ". The department noted that January 21, 2015, the Belarusian Council of Ministers expanded the list of Russian livestock products which are subject to special additional measures in the form of permission to import, issued by the Belarusian Veterinary Service, taking into consideration Russia's unfavourable situation with such animal diseases as FMD, avian flu and ASF.
