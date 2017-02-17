Russia-Belarus rift grows as Putin lo...

Russia-Belarus rift grows as Putin loses patience

Star Tribune

In more than two decades in power, the autocratic leader of Belarus has cast his nation as Moscow's closest ally, securing tens of billions of dollars in Russian subsidies. At the same time, President Alexander Lukashenko has skillfully exploited Russia's security fears by occasionally reaching out to the West to win concessions from Moscow.

