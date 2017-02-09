Reuters: Tax On 'Parasites' Gave Rise...

Reuters: Tax On 'Parasites' Gave Rise To Belarusians' Largest Protest For Years

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

"On Friday, about two thousand Belarusians, discontented with the tax on non-working citizens, came to the center of Minsk for the largest protest in recent years. Lukashenka obliged every able-bodied Belarusian to pay about $ 250, if the person worked less than 6 months and did not register at the labor exchange in the past year," - Reuters writes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... 6 hr Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... 11 hr spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC