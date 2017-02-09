Reuters: Tax On 'Parasites' Gave Rise To Belarusians' Largest Protest For Years

"On Friday, about two thousand Belarusians, discontented with the tax on non-working citizens, came to the center of Minsk for the largest protest in recent years. Lukashenka obliged every able-bodied Belarusian to pay about $ 250, if the person worked less than 6 months and did not register at the labor exchange in the past year," - Reuters writes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.