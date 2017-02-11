Reservists-Hunt Started In Belarus

Reservists-Hunt Started In Belarus

Read more: Charter97

Reservists get summoned for the training assembly in Belarus. Those who come across the military draft say that even the reservists who haven't been drafted for the military training assemblies for several years are summoned now, Radio Liberty reports.

