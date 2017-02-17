Representatives of Azeri ombudsman vi...

Representatives of Azeri ombudsman visit blogger Lapshin in Baku detention facility

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Groong

Russia & CIS General Newswire February 17, 2017 Friday 4:58 PM MSK Representatives of Azeri ombudsman visit blogger Lapshin in Baku detention facility BAKU. Feb 17 Members of the national preventive group of the Azeri ombudsman visited blogger Alexander Lapshin in Baku Detention Facility No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... 8 min Retribution 68
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... 20 hr Who Is In Charge 1
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Sat George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,997,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC