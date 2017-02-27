Record Drop In Turnover In Minsk

Record Drop In Turnover In Minsk

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Charter97

The retail trade turnover in the Belarusian capital amounted to 823.2 million rubles in January 2017, which is 3.5% less than in January 2016. According to the Minsk Central Statistical Department, it is a record decline in the past two years.

Read more at Charter97.

Chicago, IL

